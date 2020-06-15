Premier League Returns: Liverpool Waiting to Wrap up First League Title in 30 Years

Liverpool waiting to wrap up their first league title in 30 years, an interesting battle between Chelsea and Manchester United for the all-important fourth position with just three points separating the two giants and an intense fight at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation will be some of the highlights to look forward to when the Premier League makes its way back into the hearts of football fans on June 17th after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Bundesliga resuming live action last month, Premier League restart now takes a step forward towards normalization in a bid to complete its 2019-20 season.

ALSO READ: Premier Leagues Full Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details, Match Timings

The English top-flight will see a bumper reopening with two games left-over from March: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. However, all eyes will be on the latter big-ticket encounter as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit the Etihad to face the current champions for their 29th league game of the season. While a bid for the crown is a lost story, Pep Guardiola’s men, at No. 2 in the table, will be looking to set the right rhythm with a win over the Gunners, who have struggled so far. Arsenal desperately need to start converting draws into wins to make a serious push for the European qualification process. Arteta’s troops are currently languishing down in an unfamiliar 9th place in the table with 40 points.

Liverpool FC are all set to seal the deal once live-action resumes. Jürgen Klopp’s men have been impeccable this season with 27 unbeaten games since the season’s start. They looked to go all the way without any defeats, but Watford played spoilsport and won 3-0 against the European champions in February. With the top spot almost confirmed by Liverpool, the battle for entering Europe next season continues as Manchester United look to close in on Chelsea who are just 3 points apart with 9 games to play. Wolves & Sheffield United, at positions 6 & 7, will be looking to continue their dream run and try to scrape through to the top 4.

The Premier League is said to be the most exciting football league in the world due to its competitiveness and the battle at the bottom is as exciting as it is at the top of the table. The last 5 teams of the league have a difference of only 8 points between them and with less than 10 matches left in the league, anybody could end up at the bottom 3. The love for Premier League in India has only grown over the last 2 decades. It has had a huge influence on Indian fans more than any other league in the world, with fans of different teams spread across the country.

Wednesday, 17th June 2020

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa - 10.30 PM IST

Thursday, 18th June 2020

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 12.45 AM IST

Friday, 19th June 2020

Norwich vs Southampton - 10.30 PM IST

Saturday, 20th June 2020

Tottenham vs Manchester United - 12.45 AM IST

Watford vs Leicester - 5.00 PM IST

Brighton vs Arsenal - 7.30 PM IST

West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10.00 PM IST

Sunday, 21st June 2020

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 12.15 AM IST

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 6.30 PM IST

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 8. 45 PM IST

Everton vs Liverpool - 11.30 PM IST

Tuesday, 23rd June 2020

Manchester City vs Burnley - 12.30 AM IST

Leicester vs Brighton - 10.30 PM IST

Catch all the LIVE action from the Premier League only on Star Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar VIP