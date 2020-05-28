Premier League Set to Resume on June 17 With Man City vs Arsenal, Villa vs Sheffield

The Premier League season is set to resume on June 17, Wednesday with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Manchester City at home against Arsenal, according to the Telegraph.



Earlier, Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as "Project Restart" took a huge step forwards. The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus. The two matches are in the games in hand that will take all the 20 clubs up to 29 matches. Another Premier League game may be also played on Friday, June 19 but the full round of fixtures will start on Saturday, June 20, with all games staggered across the weekend, as per talksport.com. "Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so," the league said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact."

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week ahead of a proposed restart in June.

The decision was made following consultation with clubs, players, managers and the government. Clubs that have already completed the necessary risk assessments and are expected to move to the new phase as soon as Thursday.

Meanwhile, three people, including two players from Fulham, have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

"The EFL can confirm that 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May, with three individuals testing positive from two clubs," the EFL said in a statement on Thursday.