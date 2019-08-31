Premier League: Sheffield United Fight Back to Hold Chelsea, Leicester Beat Bournemouth

London: After scoring his first Chelsea goals away to Norwich last weekend, Tammy Abraham thought he had given the Blues all three points at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United by scoring twice more before the break.

However, the Blades hit back at the start of the second-half through Callum Robinson and Kurt Zouma's own goal a minute from time earned the visitors an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.

"We have to take responsibility, we allowed that to happen. It was on us to take the game away from them and we allowed them to get back into it," said Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who is still waiting to win his first match in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"If we can't go on and get a third goal that's something we have to work on, this is the Premier League, it's ruthless."

As Chelsea stumbled, Leicester are the closest challengers to the top two, but Brendan Rodgers's men were also lucky Youri Tielemans did not see red in another controversial VAR call.

The Belgian should have been sent-off for a high challenge on Callum Wilson with Leicester leading 2-1 early in the second-half, but, after a VAR review, the original decision to let Tielemans escape unpunished stood before Jamie Vardy secured the points with his second goal of the game.

"He missed the ball and went over the top and went on to my ankle. If it's not clear and obvious then I don't know what is," said an angry Wilson.

Crystal Palace backed up their shock victory at Old Trafford last weekend with a 1-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa thanks to Jordan Ayew's goal 17 minutes from time.

West Ham also have seven points from four games as goals either side of half-time from Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko secured a comfortable 2-0 over Norwich.

Watford got their first point of the season, but remain bottom after a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

(With inputs from AFP)

