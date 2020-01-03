Premier League: Sheffield United Sign Jack Rodwell Until End of Season
Jack Rodwell, who last played in the Premier League for Sunderland in May 2017, signed with Sheffield United until the end of the season.
Jack Rodwell (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sheffield United have signed former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract in the close season and started training with the Blades last month amid reported interest from a number of teams including Parma and AS Roma.
"He offers us versatility and experience in a number of key positions and adds further depth to the group which is important at this stage of the season," manager Chris Wilder told the United website (www.sufc.co.uk).
United said the paperwork had been completed in time for Rodwell to be available for the FA Cup third-round tie against National League (fifth tier) AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
The versatile midfielder, who can also slot into defence, last played in the Premier League for Sunderland in May 2017.
"Hopefully, we can kick-start his career. He's certainly got the desire and from a physical point of view there are no issues," Wilder said, adding that the deal had an extension option.
"I've sat down with him for a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club's goals."
