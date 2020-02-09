Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
Premier League: Sheffield United Weather Storm Ciara to Beat Bournemouth and Climb to Fifth

Premier League 2019-20: John Lundstram scored the winner as Sheffield United defeated AFC Bournemouth 2-1.

AFP

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
Premier League: Sheffield United Weather Storm Ciara to Beat Bournemouth and Climb to Fifth
Sheffield United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sheffield: Sheffield United closed to within two points of a Champions League place by coming from behind to keep Bournemouth perilously close to the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane.

John Lundstram came off the bench to score the winner as the Blades moved up to fifth after Billy Sharp had cancelled out Callum Wilson's early opener for the visitors.

Defeat leaves Bournemouth still just two points above the bottom three, having played a game more than most of their rivals to avoid relegation.

The only game in the Premier League due to on Sunday went ahead after a pitch inspection as the effects of storm Ciara, which saw Manchester City's clash with West Ham postponed, were not enough to convince referee John Moss to abandon the game.

Early on it was the hosts who were blown off course as the Cherries looked to build on back-to-back wins that had hauled them out of the bottom three.

Wilson struck his second goal in three games with an emphatic finish on the rebound after Harry Wilson's initial effort was blocked.

United responded just in time to go in level at the break when captain Sharp was quickest to react as the ball flashed across the Bournemouth goal after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

A day after Jordan Pickford's blunder nearly cost Everton all three points Dean Henderson did no harm to his chances in his challenge to be England's number one at Euro 2020.

Henderson produced a brilliant save from Ryan Fraser to prevent Bournemouth retaking the lead 20 minutes from time.

That save proved crucial when six minutes from time Lys Mousset's cross was controlled and finished by Lundstram on a trademark run into the box to keep the Blades dreams of European football next season very much alive.

