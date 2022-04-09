Chelsea will look to avoid recording a hat-trick of defeats across all competitions on Saturday when they take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium in Premier League.

The Blues were handed a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid during their first leg quarter-finals tie in UEFA Champions League during their mid-week encounter.

Real’s French striker Karim Benzema notched up a hat-trick while Kai Havertz netted the solitary goal for his side. Prior to that, they received a 1-4 hammering by Brentford in their domestic league last week.

The Saints, meanwhile, were held for a 1-1 draw by Leeds United in their previous game.

Chelsea have not lost a game at St. Mary’s since 2013 and will take confidence from that going into this fixture. Thomas Tuchel’s men won the reverse fixture of this tie 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

They also knocked out Southampton from the EFL Cup last 16 round on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Southampton and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

SOU vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea.

SOU vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

SOU vs CHE Match Details

The match between Southampton and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, April 9, at St. Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Chelsea will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SOU vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pulisic

Vice-Captain: Lukaku

SOU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Chalobah, Rudiger, Bednarek, Walker-Peters

Midfielders: Kovacic, Jorginho, Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Lukaku, Pulisic, A. Armstrong

Southampton vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; Adams, A. Armstrong

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

