Home » News » Football » Premier League: Southampton Appoint Ruben Selles as Manager Until End of Season
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Southampton Appoint Ruben Selles as Manager Until End of Season

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST

Southampton

Premier League: Ruben Selles is the new Southampton manager (Twitter)

Southampton has appointed interim coach Ruben Selles as manager until the end of the season

Premier League strugglers Southampton on Friday named Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season.

The Spaniard’s appointment follows the sacking earlier this month of Nathan Jones, who was in charge for just three months.

Southampton are currently bottom of the English top flight.

A brief statement on the club’s website said: “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as men’s first team manager until the end of the 2022/23 season."

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at St Mary’s in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton beat Chelsea last weekend in Selles’s one game in charge as interim manager.

The 39-year-old will take charge of the match against fellow strugglers Leeds on Saturday.

Tags:
  1. Premier League
  2. Ruben Selles
  3. Southampton
first published:February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 14:40 IST
