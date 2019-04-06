English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Want Us to Play Like Manchester City, We Play Our Own Football: Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp
Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Friday to go back on top of the Premier League table.
Mohamed Salah scored a stunner in the second half for Liverpool vs Southampton. (Photo Credit: Liverpool FC)
Loading...
Southampton: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side cannot meet the heights of Manchester City's football, but they may still deny Pep Guardiola's men the title after moving top of the Premier League by beating Southampton 3-1 on Friday.
Just like in their last two outings, Klopp's team needed late goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson to move two points clear of City, who still have a game in hand.
"The performance was not top level but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City, we are unable to do that, we play our own football," said Klopp.
"We have 82 points now, that is massive in this crazy league and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible."
Liverpool had to come from behind at St. Mary's after Shane Long's ninth-minute opener, but they levelled before half-time thanks to Naby Keita's first goal for the club.
The visitors then dominated the second-half but had to wait until 10 minutes from time to go in front when Salah ran from inside his own half on the counter-attack from a Southampton corner to score his first goal for nine games.
Henderson started on the bench, but the Liverpool captain made a big impact with his first goal of the season to seal a vital three points.
"It is nice for Naby Keita to score the first to show Southampton it will not be easy for them. After that we controlled it more. It was good, I liked it," added Klopp.
"It is a difficult year for everybody. You need to have 70-75 points for the Champions League and 90-something for the the title. We are in the race and that is nice."
Liverpool appear to have the easier run-in from their five remaining fixtures compared to City's six, that includes a visit of Tottenham and trip to Manchester United.
But Henderson believes his side will need to win every game to end a 29-year wait to win the title.
"It was very big. Every game is massive. We’ve got to win every game," said the England midfielder.
"It was a big performance in the second-half and a big result."
Just like in their last two outings, Klopp's team needed late goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson to move two points clear of City, who still have a game in hand.
"The performance was not top level but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City, we are unable to do that, we play our own football," said Klopp.
"We have 82 points now, that is massive in this crazy league and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible."
Liverpool had to come from behind at St. Mary's after Shane Long's ninth-minute opener, but they levelled before half-time thanks to Naby Keita's first goal for the club.
The visitors then dominated the second-half but had to wait until 10 minutes from time to go in front when Salah ran from inside his own half on the counter-attack from a Southampton corner to score his first goal for nine games.
Henderson started on the bench, but the Liverpool captain made a big impact with his first goal of the season to seal a vital three points.
"It is nice for Naby Keita to score the first to show Southampton it will not be easy for them. After that we controlled it more. It was good, I liked it," added Klopp.
"It is a difficult year for everybody. You need to have 70-75 points for the Champions League and 90-something for the the title. We are in the race and that is nice."
Liverpool appear to have the easier run-in from their five remaining fixtures compared to City's six, that includes a visit of Tottenham and trip to Manchester United.
But Henderson believes his side will need to win every game to end a 29-year wait to win the title.
"It was very big. Every game is massive. We’ve got to win every game," said the England midfielder.
"It was a big performance in the second-half and a big result."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results