Premier League Title Race Done Unless Injuries Strike Liverpool: Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho feels the Premier League title race may as well be all but done unless Liverpool are suddenly struck with injuries to key players.
Liverpool: Jose Mourinho knows what it takes to win a Premier League title and believes Liverpool are as good as champions unless they suffer an injury curse later in the season.
The Portuguese was at Anfield on Sunday watching Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 to open up an eight-point gap over Leicester City and Chelsea and nine over reigning champions City.
"From my position I think it's done unless something, something dramatic happens in terms of an injury situation that breaks the team," Mourinho, a three-times Premier League title winner with Chelsea, told Sky Sports on Sunday.
"I think this Liverpool team... it's adapted to the quality of the players and the puzzle is complete. City are capable of winning seven, eight, nine in a row but I can't see how Liverpool can lose this advantage."
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, part of the team that claimed back-to-back titles over the past two seasons, said there is a great deal to admire in Liverpool.
He added, however, that the Premier League is "geared for drama" and said it is not a done deal yet.
He believes Liverpool's schedule over the next five weeks could cause problems. They face 12 games in five weeks including the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.
"They have games all over the world," Kompany said. "City will be there until the end in my opinion."
Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness said Liverpool are "odds on" to win their first title since 1990.
"What could go wrong? Injuries to key players," he told Sky Sports. "To be at their best they all have to be high energy. Injuries would hurt them. When you don't get much rest between matches you can get muscle injuries.
"This period is vital for them. I would suggest that might be an issue going forward."
