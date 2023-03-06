Premier League to Witness 100-minute Matches From Next Season Following FIFA’s Approach in Qatar World Cup, Says Report

Following FIFA’s successful approach in the Qatar World Cup last year, the Premier League is planning to increase the amount of additional time from the next season in an effort to battle the time-wasting issues. As many as 43 of the total 62 matches at the 2022 World Cup breached the 100-minute mark owing to extended stoppage time. A number of things including injuries, VAR decisions, substitutions, penalties, red cards and celebratory antics by the footballers resulted in the long-stretched games.

As reported by the Times, football lawmakers are set to implement the 100-minute format in English club football, making it a common thing in the Premier League, the EFL as well as the non-league.

Time-wasting has become a major issue in the Premier League with players unnecessarily taking longer time than expected in dead-ball situations like goal kicks, set-pieces and throw-ins. The team, which is ahead in a match with one or two goals, attempts to run the clock down in order to protect their lead and secure three precious points. Hence, a 100-minute match from the coming season is expected to minimise this sort of behaviour while also opening the opportunity for more last-gasp goals.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, stated that the football’s governing body will keep its eyes on all major leagues across the globe to ensure they are abiding by the rules of the game. For example, he explained, “We want to fight against time-wasting, we want the fans to enjoy the game.” As per the data revealed by Infantino, the average time the ball was in play in Qatar was 60 minutes as opposed to 55 minutes in the Premier League so far in the ongoing season.

After attending the annual meeting of the International FA Board (IFAB) in London on Sunday, Infantino said, “It (the 100-minute style) has been widely appreciated by everyone and the laws of the game are universal. We have to make sure they are universally implemented.”

In addition, he rubbished the speculations of introducing the “stoppage clock,” saying, “We will monitor leagues all over the world but we are not changing the laws of the game. And there will be no stoppage clock."

