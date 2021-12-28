CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton (AP)

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton (AP)

Antonio Conte became the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven league games in charge of Spurs as Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by ten-man Southampton in the Premier League.

Ten-man Southampton held on for a 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s on Tuesday, as Antonio Conte became the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven league games in charge of Spurs.

James Ward-Prowse gave Saints a deserved lead midway through the first half, but the momentum swung in the visitors’ favour when Mohammed Salisu tripped Heung-min Son to concede a penalty and pick up a second yellow before the break.

Harry Kane dispatched the spot kick, and the England captain had a superbly taken second ruled out for a narrow offside in the second half as Conte’s side failed to find a way through the depleted hosts.

West Ham’s 4-1 win at Watford meant that Tottenham dropped to sixth on 30 points, one point behind the Hammers and five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand over both. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 28, 2021, 23:39 IST