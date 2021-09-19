Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea from 9:00 PM IST onwards on Sunday. The two London clubs always put on an entertaining 90 minutes on the field. Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, winning three matches and drawing one in four fixtures played so far, whereas Spurs have won three games and lost one in the same number of games. Tomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are riding high on confidence after securing a 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg and will look to continue their unbeaten streak. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea PL clash live streaming online and TV telecast.

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

For Spurs, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez will be available, however, with Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min injured, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are doubtful after limping off the field in the Europa Conference League group match against Rennes which ended 2-2.

Chelsea were handed a major boost as N’Golo Kante has regained full fitness and will be available for the clash against Spurs. While Christian Pulisic is still recovering from his injury, Timo Werner will be available for the clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

What time is the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea fixture?

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

