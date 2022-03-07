Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Everton on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium from 1:30 am IST onwards. Antonio Conte’s team’s wins against Manchester City and Leeds United were bookended by a shocking 1-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor. They were further consigned to another season without silverware as Middlesbrough ousted them in the FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Everton have not been in good form in either of their two away games under Frank Lampard. Defeats at Newcastle and Southampton were followed by a loss at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City last time out.

The Toffees did beat Boreham Wood 2-0 in the FA Cup in midweek to book their quarter-final showdown with Crystal Palace. Spurs are ranked seventh, with Everton 10 places behind them in 17th, 20 points separate the two sides.

Both clubs will be eager to secure three points in the upcoming clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

For Spurs, Antonio Conte is expected to make some changes, as Oliver Skipp’s groin and Japhet Tanganga’s knee injuries keep them sidelined for this game. He will be relieved by the return of Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura from injury for Tuesday’s game.

Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey still remains absent for the home team, while the likes of Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Demarai Gray and Fabian Delph remain on the sidelines due to injuries. Lampard is optimistic that Ukrainian Vitalii Mykolenko, who had to be taken off in their FA Cup match against Boreham Wood, along with Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be able to play on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Everton Predicted Starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

What time is the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton kick-off?

The match will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, March 8. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

