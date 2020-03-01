Take the pledge to vote

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 1, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming English Premier League fixture on March 1, Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Hotspur vs Wolves will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 07.30PM on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are at the sixth spot in the league table while Wolves are at the eighth spot. Both the teams are separated by a single point. Spurs have registered three wins in the last five fixtures whereas Wolves won two of their last five matches.

Tottenham will look to be back to winning ways after losing to Chelsea 1-2 in their last outing. Mourinho will have to do it without his lead striking pair of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min though with both injured.

For the Spurs, Sissoko, Wanyama and Foyth will also miss the match. For the Wolves, Jonny Castro might be sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks; Gedson Fernandes, Alli, Bergwijn; Lucas Moura

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Jonny Castro; Diogo Jota, Jimenez

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live in India (TV channels)?

The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 7.30PM on March 1, Sunday. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

