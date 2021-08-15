Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a blockbuster match in the Premier League on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur take on champions Manchester City in London on August 15. Spurs were able to finish seventh, above rivals Arsenal last time. For 2020-2021, they have appointed former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as the boss.

Pep Guardiola on the other hand has bolstered City by bringing in Jack Grealish for $100 Million and have their eyes set on Spurs striker Harry Kane. It’s an action-packed match and with fans returning to the stadiums, the atmosphere will only be crazier.

Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur will enter the match without Harry Kane. Ndombele, Romero and Sessegnon will also not feature in the match as well.

For City, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden have been sidelined as they are recovering from their recent injuries. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are also highly doubtful for the match after being a part of busy international tournaments.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City probable XI:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Japhet Tanganga, Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min

Manchester City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez

What time is the Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 9:00 pm IST at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sport Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

