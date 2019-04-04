Raul Jimenez: Wolves Sign Benfica Striker for Club Record £30 Million

Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised the option to sign on-loan striker Raul Jimenez from Benfica on a permanent deal and the Mexican has penned a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Wolves did not reveal the transfer fee but British media reported it was about 30 million pounds ($39 million), a club record which surpassed the 18 million pounds paid for winger Adama Traore last year."It's a great honour for me to now be a permanent member of the team," Jimenez, 27, told the club's website. "I'm very happy for this permanent deal as I feel that being at Wolves suits me."I want to make history here at the club. With my team mates, I want to put the club back into the top places in the Premier League, I think we all want that and have that ambition."The Mexico international has 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions since joining Wolves on a season-long loan in June, helping them reach seventh in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final against Watford on Sunday."The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we're delighted that he'll be part of the club's long-term future," Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said."His goals in the Premier League and FA Cup have been vital to this season's success and we're looking forward to seeing him contribute even more during what will be an exciting end to the season in both competitions."