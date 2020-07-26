FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Watford Relegated After 5 Years in Top Flight After Battling 3-2 Loss at Arsenal

Watford (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Watford (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Watford scored twice in the second half but could not do enough as they lost to Arsenal and got relegated from the Premier League.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Share this:

Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday but went down fighting in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal, almost clawing their way back from a three-goal deficit largely thanks to former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

The visitors got off to a nightmare start when defender Craig Dawson brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the area in the third minute to concede a penalty, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Kieran Tierney's shot brushed the arm of Watford midfielder Will Hughes for an own-goal, and Aubameyang poured on the misery 10 minutes later with an unchallenged overhead kick from close range to make it 3-0.

ALSO READ | Aston Villa Secure Dramatic Stay in Premier League with Tense Draw at West Ham United

Watford were given hope of a way back into the game shortly before the break when Welbeck, who left Arsenal to join Watford last summer, won a penalty for the visitors after being scythed down by David Luiz.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney drilled his spotkick past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez to reduce the deficit.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Beat Leicester City to Qualify for Champions League, Chelsea Join Them Too

Welbeck then narrowed the gap further in the 65th minute, tapping home from close range after a cross from Ismaila Sarr. But the visitors were unable to find another goal.

Loading