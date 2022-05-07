CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Watford Relegated After Losing at Crystal Palace

Watford's Hassane Kamara reacts to being shown a red card, during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday May 7, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Watford's Hassane Kamara reacts to being shown a red card, during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday May 7, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Watford became the second team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday

Watford became the second team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday.

Even if Roy Hodgson’s team won at Selhurst Park, they were still highly likely to go down. But survival was no longer mathematically possible after Wilfried Zaha’s match-clinching penalty in the 30th minute.

The 74-year-old Hodgson will leave Watford having failed in his short-term mission to prevent the club making an immediate return to the Championship.

The former England manager was hired in January after the club dropped into the bottom three and it is in next-to-last place, 12 points from safety with only three games remaining.

Last-placed Norwich’s relegation was sealed last weekend.

May 07, 2022