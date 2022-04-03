CHANGE LANGUAGE
Premier League: West Ham Add to Everton Misery

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane’s second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard’s team.

Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute, converting a rebound into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved from Michail Antonio.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free-kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalize in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

While West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal, Everton stayed just one place and three points above the relegation zone ahead of a huge match at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday.

Everton, who have now lost their last six away games in all competitions, have 10 games remaining — the same amount as Burnley. The other teams battling relegation all have fewer games to play.

Everton’s hopes of salvaging a point from the match at the Olympic Stadium were damaged when Keane was shown a second yellow card in the 65th minute for a lunge at Antonio on the edge of the area. Lampard didn’t appear to acknowledge Keane as the player trudged off the field.

Everton were also forced to make a change just before kickoff after on-loan midfielder Donny van de Beek was injured during the warmup.

first published:April 03, 2022, 20:51 IST