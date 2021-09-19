Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United travel to the London Stadium as the Red Devils take on West Ham United on September 19, from 6:30 PM IST onwards. West Ham United come into this fixture after beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Europa League, whereas Young Boys stunned Manchester United 2-1 in the Champions League, producing a dramatic comeback to win the clash. The Red Devils will aim to bounce back from the UCL loss and focus on the Hammers, who are unbeaten in the PL as well. West Ham United have won two matches and drawn two matches in the four fixtures played whereas Manchester United have won three and drawn one in as many games. Fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League clash live streaming online and TV Telecast.

Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For West Ham United, Michail Antonio will miss the clash after being handed a red-card in the Hammers’ previous PL fixture against Southampton. Winston Reid is doubtful as the defender has not yet recovered.

For Manchester United, Raphael Varane returns to the starting XI after being benched in the UCL clash against Young Boys. Mason Greenwood will also be a part of the XI with Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo, whereas Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also play as the red card will be applied for the UCL fixtures.

West Ham United vs Manchester United probable XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko

Manchester United FC Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 6:30 PM IST at the London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester United fixture?

The match between West Ham United and Manchester United will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

