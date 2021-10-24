Premier League West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the London Stadium as they face West Ham United on Sunday from 6:30 PM onwards. David Moyes’ Hammers have been impressive in their performances and enter the fixture with a 3-0 win over Genk in the Europa League this week. In the last five fixtures played, the Hammers have won four and lost one. Sitting seventh on the table, if the Hammers are able to pull off a miraculous win, Moyes’ side could be sitting in the top four.

However, they face Tottenham Hotspur who are currently fifth on the table and three points for Nuno Santo’s side could see Spurs claim the third spot. Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son are expected to start for Spurs and the trio are capable of inflicting plenty of damage. The Hammers have also proved they are no pushovers this season. An exciting clash is scheduled ahead and fans here can check the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast.

Premier League West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

For West Ham, Antonio will start upfront after being rested for the Europa League fixture along with Vladimir Coufal returning as a full back for the Hammers. The rest of the players are fully fit and ready for the clash.

For Spurs, Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gil are expected to be pushed into the XI against the Hammers, Santo may also push Lucas Moura to the right wing which can see Spurs form a 4-3-3 formation which can do wonders if Kane gets firing away.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Emerson, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

What time is the Premier League West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 6:30 PM IST at the London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

