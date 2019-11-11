Premier League: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to Have Surgery on Fractured Collarbone
Manuel Lanzini fractured collarbone during West Ham United's 3-0 defeat by Burnley and is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Manuel Lanzini (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manuel Lanzini is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a fractured collarbone during West Ham United's 3-0 defeat by Burnley in the Premier League.
The Argentine midfielder, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, fell awkwardly after being fouled by Burnley's Ashley Westwood during the closing stages of the match on Saturday.
Lanzini required oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher at Turf Moor, before the club confirmed the player would have surgery in London on Monday.
The problems continue to mount for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, whose team slipped to 16th. They are now without a win in their last six league matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Viral Video Shows Man Playing 'Fetch' Rugby With Beluga Whale in Ocean
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted