Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to Have Surgery on Fractured Collarbone

Manuel Lanzini fractured collarbone during West Ham United's 3-0 defeat by Burnley and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Reuters

Updated:November 11, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to Have Surgery on Fractured Collarbone
Manuel Lanzini (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manuel Lanzini is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a fractured collarbone during West Ham United's 3-0 defeat by Burnley in the Premier League.

The Argentine midfielder, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, fell awkwardly after being fouled by Burnley's Ashley Westwood during the closing stages of the match on Saturday.

Lanzini required oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher at Turf Moor, before the club confirmed the player would have surgery in London on Monday.

The problems continue to mount for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, whose team slipped to 16th. They are now without a win in their last six league matches and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram