Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore Wraps Up 3-1 Win over Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore scored his first Premier League goal this season to round off a 3-1 home win over Southampton on Saturday.

Second-half substitute Traore, who last scored a league goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in May, finally broke his drought with a 91st-minute strike.

The 25-year-old, charging in from the left wing, beat his marker for pace before slotting a calm finish across Southampton keeper Fraser Forster as eighth-placed Wolves moved to 31 points from 20 matches.

Southampton had a bright start at Molineux but were repeatedly denied by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, who made several impressive saves. Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side are 12th in the league on 24 points after 21 matches.

Earlier, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored the opener in the 37th minute with a coolly taken spot kick, sending keeper Forster the wrong way after the hosts were awarded a penalty for a foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri by Jan Bednarek.

It was Jimenez’s fourth goal this season and first since scoring against West Ham United in November.

Southampton almost equalised three minutes later when Mohammed Salisu fired a header from point-blank range, but keeper Sa made a superb save.

Wolves could have had a two-goal advantage before the break but Ait-Nouri could only find the side-netting with his first-time shot.

They finally doubled their lead in the 59th minute when captain Conor Coady scored his first league goal at Molineux, nodding home a rebound after Max Kilman’s header bounced off the post.

Southampton pulled one back in the 84th minute when James Ward-Prowse fired the ball into the top corner with a sensational free-kick but it proved to be a mere consolation, with the south-coast club now winless in their last six away league games against Wolves.

