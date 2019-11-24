Premier League: Wolves Punish 10-man Bournemouth to Extend Unbeaten Run, Leicester Beat Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their sparkling run of form in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the early exchanges and took the early lead inside 20 minutes after Joao Moutinho curled a sublime free kick beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his first goal of the season.

Portuguese midfielder Moutinho created the second with a quick free kick to release Adama Traore, whose low cross was stroked home by Raul Jimenez for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

Bournemouth's hopes of a comeback suffered a blow after Simon Francis, who was shown a yellow card for a foul on Diogo Jota, brought down on the Spanish striker again to receive his marching orders.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe introduced Jefferson Lerma and Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld at the interval to try to gain the hosts a foothold in midfield before defender Steve Cook pulled one back with a glancing header from a corner.

But it was too little, too late for Bournemouth as Wolves held on to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches in the competitions.

LEICESTER CRUISE TO 2-0 WIN OVER BRIGHTON

Second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy earned Leicester City a convincing 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

After failing to score with any of their first 11 attempts on goal, Leicester returned from the halftime break to punish Brighton twice and stay second in the table.

Perez, whose three previous league goals for Leicester came in a 9-0 rout of Southampton last month, found the net from close range after Vardy broke through on the right flank.

Vardy slotted home a penalty at the second attempt. The English striker's initial attempt from the spot was saved but James Maddison's rebound was chalked off by VAR for encroachment.

The visitors controlled possession from the kick-off and came close to a breakthrough twice inside five minutes, with Perez hitting the crossbar before Vardy's header forced a diving save from Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

It was only after a change of approach from manager Brendan Rodgers that Leicester could capitalise on the break and record a seventh win in their last eight league matches.

Photo: Reuters

WATFORD'S HOME TROUBLES CONTINUE WITH BURNLEY DEFEAT

Bottom club Watford's miserable season continued with a 3-0 defeat to a clinical Burnley at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Watford have now gone 11 league home games without a win while the victory ended a run of eight away games without a victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The visitors took the lead through Kiwi international Chris Wood, who hooked home in the 53rd minute after a James Tarkowski header from a corner was deflected towards him -- the goal was Wood's sixth in six games.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the spot in the 83rd minute, converting after a VAR review ruled Jose Holebas had fouled Barnes in the box.

Defender Tarkowski then wrapped up the win, beating Ben Foster at the second attempt after being left unmarked from a free-kick.

Photo: Reuters

RARE AWAY GOALS GIVE NORWICH 2-0 WIN OVER EVERTON

Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny scored a brace of rare away goals to give struggling Norwich a 2-0 win over Everton, a result which sees them climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Boasting one of the poorest defences in the Premier League and an attack that hadn't managed an away goal since Teemo Pukki's strike in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in their season opener on August 9, Norwich looked to contain an Everton side that had won three of its last five games in all competitions.

After a goalless first half, Everton had a number of chances early in the second but it was Norwich that took the lead in the 55th minute, Pukki teeing up the onrushing Cantwell, who slotted home confidently.

Emboldened by the goal, the visitors enjoyed a brief period of dominance but soon found themselves under the cosh again as Everton poured forward looking for an equaliser.

Substitute Seamus Coleman slotted in on the right for Everton and sent a string of crosses and passes into the box as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Alex Iwobi all went close without scoring.

Srbeny replaced Pukki and scored almost immediately in stoppage time to secure their first away win of the season to put Norwich 18th on 10 points, while Everton slide to 15th place on 14 points.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.