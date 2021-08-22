Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolves host Tottenham Hotspur in the second round of the Premier League and Nuno Santo will be returning to Molineux Stadium as Spurs head coach. Bruno Lage has taken charge as Wolves manager for the new season, however, their campaign started off on a losing note as FA Cup and Community Shield winners Leicester City secured three points with a 1-0 victory over Lage’s Wolves.

Spurs, on the other hand, come into the clash with confidence after beating champions Manchester City 1-0 in their opening clashes. Son Heung-Min’s sole goal was the difference and Spurs will look to capitalise on three points, given Santo knows Wolves pretty well. It’s an exciting clash as Wolves take on Spurs and fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the WOL vs TOT live streaming online and TV broadcast.

Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Pedro Neto and Willy Boly are among players who are side-lined due to injury, but a major boost is seeing Raul Jimenez back in the XI. Bruno Lage will depend on Traore to step up and deliver after a poor outing against The Foxes.

Tanguy Ndombele will not be in the Spurs selected squad to face Wolves and Harry Kane is once again doubtful for Spurs’ clash at the Molineux Stadium.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Wolves Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jose Sa (GK), Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Trincao, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

What time is the Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 6:30 PM IST at Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sport Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The match between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here