1-MIN READ

Premier Leagues Full Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming Details, Match Timings

The first match on 17th June will see Sheffield United going against Aston Villa; while the defending champions Manchester City take on Arsenal in a much-awaited match on 18th June.

After 3 months of no matches - the chants, enthusiastic banter, and adrenaline-filled rush are set to return starting 17th June 2020. Premier League is scheduled to resume behind closed doors with select people including players & staff in the stadium.

The most followed football league in the world resumes its 2019-20 season bringing with it renewed human spirit and joy for football fans. The first match on 17th June will see Sheffield United going against Aston Villa; while the defending champions Manchester City take on Arsenal in a much-awaited match on 18th June.

Liverpool, in the lead with 82 points, could clinch it with victory in their first game back, should second-placed defending champions lose to Arsenal. With matches being played daily, audiences can catch all the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Additionally, people who missed watching these matches LIVE can catch game highlights, top goals of the week, reviews and much more.

Here’s the action-packed Premier League match schedule, timings, and live streaming details: 

Wednesday, 17th June 2020      

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa - 10.30 PM IST

Thursday, 18th June 2020            

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 12.45 AM IST

Friday, 19th June 2020  

Norwich vs Southampton - 10.30 PM IST

Saturday, 20th June 2020             

Tottenham vs Manchester United - 12.45 AM IST

Watford vs Leicester - 5.00 PM IST

Brighton vs Arsenal - 7.30 PM IST

West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10.00 PM IST

Sunday, 21st June 2020

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 12.15 AM IST

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 6.30 PM IST

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 8. 45 PM IST

Everton vs Liverpool - 11.30 PM IST

Tuesday, 23rd June 2020

Manchester City vs Burnley - 12.30 AM IST

Leicester vs Brighton - 10.30 PM IST

Catch the best of live sporting action only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

 


