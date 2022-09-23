Preview of BTS’ Yet To Come 2022 FIFA World Cup Campaign Breaks the Internet

Fans are waiting for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup with bated breath. With the showpiece event around the corner, the official anthem of the tournament has grabbed the headlines. The official anthem of FIFA World Cup is one of the most beloved parts of the highly-anticipated event. It is worth noting that this year multiple tracks are being released as the world cup anthem. So far two world cup songs namely Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and AISHA and Arhbo, performed by Gims and Ozuna have been released. Recently, Hyundai Motor Company revealed that it will release Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.) with BTS for its ‘Goal of the Century (GOTC)’ campaign. The South Korean automaker shared an intriguing sneak-peak of the music video on Instagram. Hyundai captioned its post as, “Warm up, stretch your legs and get ready to dance along with BTS and their new edition of “Yet To Come”. Stay tuned!”

Hyundai also shared a terrific preview of the music video on YouTube. The preview has gone viral on social media with over 1.5 million views in 24 hours.

Hyundai’s collaboration with the hugely popular boyband from South Korea has generated tremendous chatter on social media.

Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.) will be released on September 23 18:00 KST (3:30 IST) on Spotify and Apple Music. The much-hyped music video will also be released on Hyundai’s official YouTube Channel.

Die-hard fans of the seven-member K-pop group have showered their love on the Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.). Fans have also praised Hyundai for roping in BTS for their ‘Goal of the Century’ campaign.

This version of BTS’ Yet To Come will have some new lyrics to match the theme of sustainability and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

[NEWS] BTS, 2022 Qatar World Cup Campaign Song Released on 23rd Hyundai Motor announced that it will release the official sound source for the Goal of the Century campaign song on domestic and foreign music streaming platforms such as Melon and Spotify at 6PM on the 23rd+ pic.twitter.com/689gN64Z4v — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) September 22, 2022

Hyundai launched its global sustainability campaign ‘Goal of the Century’ on April 22. The campaign is part of the automaker’s continuing mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 in all stages of its production and operation.

