Prince William Glad Fans' Voice Heard Over Breakaway Super League

Britain’s Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Wednesday welcomed the shelving of the breakaway European Super League (ESL).

“I’m glad the united voice of football fans has been heard and listened to,” the prince, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, wrote on Twitter.

The twelve founding teams, ranging from six English clubs — Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United — three clubs from Spain, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and clubs from Italy such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan had reportedly been in talks for a proposed breakaway from the UEFA to form their own European Super League, in a joint statement announcement that shocked many worldwide.

However, by Wednesday, April 22, six of the clubs withdrew their agreement to participate in the ESL with Manchester City taking the first leap. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Inter Milan soon followed, with all sides expressing both consideration and apologies for not reviewing the fans’ feedback sooner.

“It is now really important that we use this moment to secure the future health of the game at all levels. As President of the FA, I’m committed to playing my part in that work,” added the tweet by the Duke of Cambridge, which was signed “W”.

The prince had criticized the planned breakaway in a tweet on Monday.

While most of the intended teams are in agreement about their withdrawal, word has yet to arrive from Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are reportedly still wanting to carry on with the ESL, though the latter two have agreed to pull back if the terms of play are unfeasible.

With the majority withdrawing from the controversial league, the Duke of Cambridge was one of the many public figures that celebrated the latest developments.

