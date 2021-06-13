Prince Williams Sends Wishes for Christian Eriksen, Praises Medical Team for 'Swift Action'

Prince William wished Cristian Eriksen the best of health on Sunday, an evening after the former Tottenham Hotspur player collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Switzerland. Eriksen’s pulse had stopped for a bit before he was revived by the medical team in place, after which he was taken to the hospital, where he is in a stable condition at the moment. Prince William praised the work of the medical team and referee Anthony Taylor for his quick reaction that helped safe Eriksen’s life.

“Encouraging news about Christian Eriksen, we are all thinking about him and his family. Well done to the medical team and Anthony Taylor for their calm and swift action. W," Prince William tweeted.

Encouraging news about Christian Eriksen, we are all thinking about him and his family. Well done to the medical team and Anthony Taylor for their calm and swift action. W— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2021

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a “stable" condition after collapsing in Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union said Sunday. “This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the football body said in a post to Twitter.

DBU also said that the team and staff had “received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident."

The Inter Milan star suddenly collapsed in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland, laying motionless as medical personnel administered CPR.

He laid on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch and rushed to hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended awaiting confirmation that Eriksen was alright but after reports that the player was in a stable condition and awake, the game was resumed later in the evening, ending in a 1-0 win for underdogs Finland.

A Sunday press conference with the DBU was cancelled in the morning and the team’s scheduled training session has also been postponed indefinitely, broadcaster TV2 reported.

(With AFP inputs)

