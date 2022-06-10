Princeton Rebello Signs Contract Extension With FC Goa For Two More Years

FC Goa have handed a two-year contract extension to Princeton Rebello ahead of their new Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 23-years-old defender will now stay at the club till the 2023-24 season.

After signing the deal, the 23-year-old said, “I’m really looking forward to the coming seasons and working towards making an impact on the side. I hope to stay for a long time to come and achieve lots of success with the Club. This is a huge moment of pride for me and my family. I joined FC Goa five years ago with the goal of getting better each day and eventually playing in the first team one day. That has been my reality for two seasons now but I’m aware that I’ve got lots left to do.”

After starting sporadically last season, FC Goa will look to the talented youngster to step up a gear and become a mainstay in the side. An inaugural member of the FC Goa Development Team that was launched in 2017, Princeton was one of the key players of the Dev team that won the Goa Pro League in 2018-19.

The current India U23 international was also instrumental in helping the Gaurs finish unbeaten in their inaugural challenge in the Durand Cup 2019. In the 2020-21 season, he was handed his first start for the club in the league.

