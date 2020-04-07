Professional Footballers Association Head Donates 500,000 Pounds to Players' NHS Fund

London: Professional Footballers Association head Gordon Taylor has donated 500,000 pounds ($617,000) to the Premier League players fund for the National Health Service (NHS), British media reported on Tuesday.

Sky Sports said in a report that the PFA has made a separate, 1 million pound donation from members of the executive team to the fund.

Taylor, has been chastised for refusing to take a paycut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pay cuts for Premier League players and managers are also being discussed as per a report in nationalpost.com.

Meanwhile, after facing fierce criticism, Liverpool have reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

The Premier League giants last week had said they were going to apply to the government's taxpayer-funded job retention scheme.

However, on Monday, chief executive Peter Moore in a letter addressed to the fans said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that."

The Reds had become the fifth Premier League team to furlough non-playing staff with the season suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sports calendar to a grinding halt.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City had already announced they will furlough some non-playing staff, reported BBC Sport.