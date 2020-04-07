FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Professional Footballers Association Head Donates 500,000 Pounds to Players' NHS Fund

Premier League

Premier League

Professional Footballers Association donated 500,000 pounds to the Premier League players fund for the National Health Service.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Share this:

London: Professional Footballers Association head Gordon Taylor has donated 500,000 pounds ($617,000) to the Premier League players fund for the National Health Service (NHS), British media reported on Tuesday.

Sky Sports said in a report that the PFA has made a separate, 1 million pound donation from members of the executive team to the fund.

Taylor, has been chastised for refusing to take a paycut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pay cuts for Premier League players and managers are also being discussed as per a report in nationalpost.com.

Meanwhile, after facing fierce criticism, Liverpool have reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

The Premier League giants last week had said they were going to apply to the government's taxpayer-funded job retention scheme.

However, on Monday, chief executive Peter Moore in a letter addressed to the fans said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that."

The Reds had become the fifth Premier League team to furlough non-playing staff with the season suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sports calendar to a grinding halt.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City had already announced they will furlough some non-playing staff, reported BBC Sport.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    994,698

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,365,065

    +19,061

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,879

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,488

    +1,834
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres