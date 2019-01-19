PSG Claim Record Home Win With 9-0 Thrashing of Guingamp

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to their biggest-ever home win with a 9-0 Ligue 1 thrashing of Guingamp on Saturday.The runaway league leaders gained sweet revenge on bottom club Guingamp, who had ended their bid for a sixth straight League Cup title earlier this month in Paris.It was PSG's largest victory at the Parc des Princes, beating an 8-0 win over Dijon 12 months ago, but fell narrowly short of equalling their biggest win in total -- a 10-0 French Cup thumping of Cote Chaude in 1994.The capital club, who lead second-placed Lille by 13 points with two games in hand, have dropped just four points in their opening 19 matches of the season as they bid for an unbeaten league campaign.Neymar also scored twice as PSG's front three took their combined tally for the season to 58 goals, while Mbappe extended his advantage in the Ligue 1 scoring charts having netted 17 times in only 14 appearances.PSG did not take long to forge ahead, with a wonderful goal by Neymar doing the damage.His former Brazil international team-mate Dani Alves picked out the world's most expensive player with a sumptuous pass over the top, and Neymar flicked the ball over Guingamp right-back Jordan Ikoko and slotted in his 19th goal of the season.The home side were utterly dominant in the first half, monopolising possession as Angel Di Maria headed wide and Neymar fired a free-kick well over.Coach Thomas Tuchel did see Marco Verratti forced from the field with injury, while Neymar also had to shake off a thigh knock.But the 26-year-old was involved as PSG all but ended the game as a contest eight minutes before half-time, playing a neat one-two with Mbappe which allowed the World Cup winner to side-foot into the corner of the net.Mbappe added another goal on the stroke of the interval, as Cavani's pass found him in acres of space inside the Guingamp box.The game was even more one-sided after the restart, with Cavani tapping in Juan Bernat's low cross just before the hour mark, before nodding Di Maria's swinging delivery past helpless Guingamp goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.Guingamp, who remain four points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, were totally unable to deal with the reigning champions, as Mbappe sent Neymar racing clear to slide the ball under Caillard in the 68th minute.Cavani won the three-man race to a hat-trick by miskicking a rebound in off the post, with the goal awarded by VAR, before the Uruguayan's square pass was diverted into an empty net by Mbappe to seal his own treble.There were still 10 minutes remaining as PSG looked to match their record winning margin, and full-back Thomas Meunier got in on the act to make it nine in the 83rd minute.A lack of injury-time was the telling factor in the hosts' failure to reach double figures, as Guingamp desperately clung on to avoid further ignominy.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.