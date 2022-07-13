PSG Decline Offer to Sign Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Jorge Mendes but the French club isn’t interested in signing the Portuguese international. Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain after he was granted leave of absence by his current club Manchester United from their ongoing pre-season tour.

Various media reports claim that Ronaldo has asked for the leave to deal with a family issue. However, it’s also been widely reported that the the forward remains as ambitious as ever and wants to play Champions League football next season, a chance he won’t get with Man United since they have failed to qualify for the European tournament.

Additionally, the lack of transfer activity has also left Ronaldo unhappy even as rival clubs continue to shore up their squads.

Amidst this, Ronaldo was offered to PSG with Mendes having a discussion with the club’s sporting director Luis Campos and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mendes is close friends with both Campos and Nasser but was told that as of now, Ronaldo doesn’t fit into the club’s plans both strategically and financially.

PSG recently named Christophe Galtier as their new manager who will first have to figure out how to play the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar together. Adding Ronaldo to the mix will only add to his headache.

Additionally, it’s also been reported that even Bayern Munich have rejected the offer to sign the 37-year-old and despite Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly having a discussion with Mendes, their manager isn’t too keen on bringing Ronaldo to the Stamford Bridge.

Officially, Man United manager Erik ten Hag has maintained that Ronaldo isn’t available for sale and that they are planning their upcoming season around the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it,” Ten Hag said. “I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.