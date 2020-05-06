FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PSG Donates 100,000 Euros To Action Against Hunger Charity Amid Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo Credit: @AnderHerrera)

Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo Credit: @AnderHerrera)

The money provides charity workers helping those at risk with protective equipment such as surgical masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, gels and thermometers.

Share this:

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain has donated 100,000 euros ($108,000) to the Action Against Hunger charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money provides charity workers helping those at risk with protective equipment such as surgical masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, gels and thermometers.

The Parc des Princes has been operating as a support base for the charity in the Greater Paris region.

PSG says club volunteers have helped charity staff "make, assemble and store hygiene kits and health equipment for those most at risk."

More than 2,000 people have benefited from hygiene and household kits.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the charity's wide-ranging work in many fields is more essential than ever."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading