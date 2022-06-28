PSG Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum Reportedly Set to Reunite with Liverpool

In a shocking transfer market update, Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly set to reunite with Liverpool. It is believed that Wijnaldum is poised to return to Liverpool on loan. The Dutch midfielder failed to have an impressive season for Paris Saint-Germain and it is understood that the loan move might help him in reviving his career.

According to an article published by 90min, PSG will allow Wijnaldum to leave the club. The report states that PSG’s new football advisor Luis Campos is determined to get back Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Lille. Renato’s return is expected to facilitate the exit for Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool midfielder still has two years left on his current contract with PSG.

The article also claims that his former clubs Liverpool and Newcastle have both been linked but as of now neither are believed to have made any official contact.

Wijnaldum had departed Liverpool for PSG last summer on a free transfer but the 31-year-old had to endure a difficult debut season in France. Moreover, he was recently named Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year by Get French Football News. The decision was taken as a result of 100,000 votes cast and the opinions provided by GFFN’s experts.

According to Get French Football News, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is partly responsible for Wijnaldum’s miserable season for the Ligue 1 champions. The Argentine coach had previously deployed Wijnaldum as a nominal wide forward and attacking midfielder and it only confused him.

His first goal for PSG appeared during a Champions League brace in a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig back in November. Overall, he wore the PSG jersey 38 times and could only manage to score three goals. In the recently concluded Ligue 1, he featured in 31 matches and netted one goal along with three assists.

He could not even play full 90 minutes even once in over two months at the end of the campaign. This also resulted in his omission from Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands international squad. In international circuit, Wijnaldum has so far played 86 matches with 26 goals to his name.

