Biggest Miss in Football History? PSG Player Misses at Goal Line And Internet Can’t Believe it
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s miss at the goal line took the limelight as Paris Saint-Germain failed to wrap up the Ligue 1 title against Racing Strasbourg on Sunday.
Choupo-Moting's howler left his PSG teammates and the internet astonished. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
All Choupo-Moting had to do was poke the ball home or in fact, even just leave the ball as Christophe Nkunku's chip was making its way into the back of the net anyway. But he not only stopped Nkunku from scoring, he did not even score himself.
"I hesitated, I thought maybe I was offside," said the 30-year-old.
At the moment Choupo-Moting missed the goal, PSG were 2-1 down. However, Thilo Kehrer scored later in PSG’s 2-2 draw against Strasbourg as the league leaders were made to wait for the title.
PSG needed to win the match to win the league title by a record margin. Had PSG defeated Strasbourg, they would have wrapped up the title with eight games to spare, matching the record of Laurent Blanc's 2016 champions but now they need to avoid defeat at Lille next Sunday to win their sixth title in the last seven seasons.
Choupo-Moting put PSG ahead 13 minutes into the game with a strike from inside the box but later made a blunder that completely overshadowed his goal early on.
The slow-mo camera angles don’t do Choupo-Moting any favours 😭 pic.twitter.com/jkX0VxFgJN— Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 7, 2019
Nkunku’s chip over the goalkeeper was make it way to the goal as the last Strasbourg defender had missed the ball too. Choupo-Moting arrived near the ball trying to poke the ball home but instead stopped the ball on the goal line and the Strasbourg defender got the ball to clear it away.
Choupo-Moting looked up at the sky astonished with what he had just done but social media was having none of it and tore into his mistake.
Choupo-Moting had signed for PSG from the relegated Stoke City and fans were in utter disbelief on Sunday, asking PSG why they had signed Cameroon international.
Youd think it would be physically impossible to miss from here. But no. Choupo Moting managed to find a way. Incredible. #PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/aqdq2bfAtF— Ashley Thomas-Evans (@Ash_Evans97) April 7, 2019
“How did Choupo-Moting get into PSG?” Should be the bigger question— KelBeast🐺 (@KelvinRuju) April 7, 2019
Ex- Stoke player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled off the worst miss of all-time costing PSG the chance to win the Ligue 1 title tonight😱⚽#PSGpic.twitter.com/O6ROlUvlOx#Paris #Choupo #ChoupoMoting #Ligue1 #EpicFail #fail #follow #FolloMe #follwme #folowback— AlexCam (@followalexcam) April 7, 2019
Don't think Choupo-Moting knows which way he is shooting, unbelievable 😂 #PSG pic.twitter.com/Jk1UFbxkAd— Alexander Poucher (@Alex_Poucher) April 7, 2019
#PSG’s #ChoupoMoting has just made the BIGGEST miss in the HISTORY of football. 😂— #ALFREDO..!!!🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@acab2006) April 7, 2019
WTF?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/GCLdZiUNbM
Beyond shocking from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 💀 pic.twitter.com/ylUBa43mOz— AY 📌 (@Aygummo) April 7, 2019
(With Reuters inputs)
