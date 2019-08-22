PSG Reject Barcelona Offer for Neymar Again: Reports

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly rejected a second offer from Barcelona for Brazilian star Neymar Jr, even as Juventus too, gear up to make a bid.

According to reports, PSG had rejected the initial bid for the Brazilian which was to pay a loan fee, cover Neymar's salary and have an optional purchase clause for next season.

Later they made another offer to loan him and pay his fee over the next two years with a mandatory purchase option.

PSG, however, have turned that down as well.

Meanwhile, Italian champions Juventus, who had signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, are also in the race for the PSG star.

