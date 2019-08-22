Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

PSG Reject Barcelona Offer for Neymar Again: Reports

Neymar's future is up in the air with PSG rejecting another offer from Barcelona as Juventus seem poised to make their own bid.

IANS

Updated:August 22, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PSG Reject Barcelona Offer for Neymar Again: Reports
Neymar during his time at Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly rejected a second offer from Barcelona for Brazilian star Neymar Jr, even as Juventus too, gear up to make a bid.

According to reports, PSG had rejected the initial bid for the Brazilian which was to pay a loan fee, cover Neymar's salary and have an optional purchase clause for next season.

Later they made another offer to loan him and pay his fee over the next two years with a mandatory purchase option.

PSG, however, have turned that down as well.

Meanwhile, Italian champions Juventus, who had signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, are also in the race for the PSG star.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram