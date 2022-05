PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Wins French League Best Player Award for Third Time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe won the French league’s best player award for the third time in his career at the 30th UNFP awards ceremony on Sunday.

The world champion has just been voted best player of the league again for the 2021-2022 season.

“I am very happy, I thank the whole club, my teammates, all those who work at the club, the staff, and of course the President. They helped me enormously to contribute to this third consecutive title. It is important to leave a mark, to always try to make history, and winning collective and individual titles is what counts for any football player. I have the chance to do it, so I am happy,” Mbappe told the official website of PSG.

Currently the league’s top passer (17 assists) and top scorer (25 goals), he is just one match away from completing this double for the first time in French football history. He would also finish as the top scorer in the French championship for the fourth consecutive season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted best goalkeeper by his peers after his first season in the French top flight. Competing with Walter Benitez, Alban Lafont, Pau Lopez and Matz Sels, the young Italian keeper succeeded his team-mate, Keylor Navas.

He had already been awarded the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last November, with journalists celebrating him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

“I’m very happy to receive this trophy, and happy to celebrate with the team. I’m happy to be here in Paris, and I hope that next year we will be even better,” the European champion told PSGTV.

