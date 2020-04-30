FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PSG to be Crowned Ligue 1 Champions as Standings Frozen: Report

Paris St Germain (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris St Germain (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lend, promoted to Ligue 1.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Share this:

Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

According to the newspaper, the LFP's board will ratify the recommendation on Thursday afternoon and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years.

The decision would mean that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season's Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lend, promoted to the elite.

"I think we have to accept the decisions that have been taken, in all sports and in all countries," said PSG defender Thilo Kehrer on the club's website earlier this week.

"I think the teams that are at the top of their leagues at the moment deserve to be there. If the decision is taken to call an end to the season then the title will be deserved too."

The LFP was not immediately available for comment.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres