PSG To Earn USD 10.6 Million From Lione Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Starrer Friendly Clash Against Saudi All-Star XI: Report

Football fans are looking forward to the blockbuster-friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain. The highly anticipated match will be played on January 19 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The match has generated tremendous hype in the media as it will witness the clash of two of the world’s biggest football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ahead of the high-voltage match, a L’Equipe report has revealed the predicted earnings for PSG from the match. According to this report, Paris Saint-Germain will pocket as much as £8.8 million ($10.68 million approx.) for playing in the one-off match. This amount will go a long way in solving the financial crisis of the Parisians, as they had posted a deficit of £325 million ($401 million approx.) last season.

Thursday’s match will witness the clash of the talismanic Lionel Messi and indefatigable Cristiano Ronaldo. While Messi’s PSG will fancy their chances in the match, the Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI will have other ideas. Saudi All-Star XI will be comprised of players from top Saudi clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese star will be seen in action for the first time since being signed by Al-Nassr in a high-profile deal in December 2022. The 37-year-old moved to Al-Nassr after completing a lucrative deal that will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025. Reportedly, Ronaldo’s remuneration at Al Nassr is around $200 million when commercial agreements are included — which makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world. Moreover, as both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are on the wrong side of 30. Therefore, many fans think that this could be the last time the two legendary players face off.

The frenzy around the friendly match has driven up the price of the tickets as well. One Saudi businessman paid over £2 million to secure a special seat for the match, reported Khaleej Times. This ticket will allow him to watch the match alongside Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of General Entertainment Authority and provide him with access to the dressing rooms and the winner’s ceremony full-time.

Thursday’s friendly match will be the 35th time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will lock horns in all competitions. They last faced off when Juventus took on Barcelona in a Champions League fixture in December 2020.

