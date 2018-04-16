English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSG Trounce Defending Champions AS Monaco to Claim Title
Paris St Germain claimed their seventh Ligue 1 title in emphatic style with a 7-1 home win against defending champion AS Monaco on Sunday.
Paris Saint Germain players celebrate the title win (Image: Reuter)
-
