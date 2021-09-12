PSG vs CLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot: The Ligue 1 returns to action after the international break and Paris Saint-Germain host Clermont Foot at the Parc de Princes on Saturday from 08:30 PM IST onwards. As PSG return to action, a few stars will not be available for the clash due to quarantine after returning from their respective countries.

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria are a few names that will not make to the squad for the clash against Clermont Foot. Kylian Mbappe picked up a calf injury in a match for France and is most likely to miss out the clash as well. However, PSG still are stacked with players who are fit and ready for the clash against the Clermont. The match will surely be exciting as PSG take on Clermont Foot and fans here can check the PSG vs CLE Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

PSG vs CLE Telecast

The Ligue 1 matches will not be broadcasted on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

PSG vs CLE Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs CLE is available to be streamed live on Voot.

PSG vs CLE Match Details

The match between PSG vs CLE will be played on Saturday, September 11, at the Parc de Princes. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

PSG vs CLE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marquinhos

Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum

PSG vs CLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Florent Ogier, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Jason Berthomier

Strikers: Julian Draxler, Mohamed Bayo, Ismael Gharbi

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Alexandre Fressange, Ismael Gharbi

Clermont Foot Predicted Starting line-up: Arthur Desmas (GK), Vital N’Simba, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Akim Zedadka, Jonathan Iglesias, Johan Gastien, Elbasan Rashani, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Mohamed Bayo.

