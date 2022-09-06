PSG vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign with a blockbuster match against Juventus. PSG will host Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday and will be looking to capitalise on the strong home support. Champions League glory has eluded the Parisians. They came close to winning Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 2020. But Bayern Munich registered a narrow 1-0 against PSG to lift the title. With players like Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in their side, PSG will hope to break their UEFA Champions League jinx.

While PSG has been in imperious form in Ligue 1 and Juventus has had an average start to their Serie A campaign. Therefore, few will bet against this strong PSG side. But the Bianconeri are no pushovers and will look to cause an upset against PSG.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Ahead of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will be played on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will begin at 12:30 am IST on September 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Navas; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Sanches, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Juventus Predicted Line-up: Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Locatelli, Paredes, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here