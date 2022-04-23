PSG vs LEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Ligue 1 PSG vs LEN match, April 24, Parc des Princes, Paris, 12:30 am IST

PSG vs LEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to take on seventh-placed Lens in Ligue 1 tomorrow at the Parc des Princes in Paris. A victory against Lens will help PSG in sealing their 10th Ligue 1 title. In their last match, PSG had secured a comfortable 3-0 away victory against Angers.

Lens have their own ambitions as well. A victory against PSG will help them in keeping their chances of qualifying for European competition very much alive. Lens will come into the fixture against PSG after registering a 2-0 win against Montpellier.

Ahead of the match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens; here is everything you need to know:

PSG vs LEN Telecast

The Sports 18 channel has the broadcasting rights for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens match.

PSG vs LEN Live Streaming

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

PSG vs LEN Match Details

The PSG vs LEN match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris on Sunday, April 24, at 12:30 AM IST.

PSG vs LEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Lionel Messi

Suggested Playing XI for PSG vs LEN Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Neymar, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Mamadou Camara

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Corentin Jean

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lens (LEN) Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Lens Predicted Starting Line-up: Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Christopher Wooh, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo, David Costa

