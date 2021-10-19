PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig: Paris Saint-Germain will play host to RB Leipzig in a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday, October 20, at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Gerald Baticle’s Angers 2-1 in their last game in Ligue 1 and will look to continue their winning march against the German side. PSG’s French striker Kylian Mbappe and Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira were on the score sheet as the Ligue 1 giants get past Angers. The only goal from Angers side was netted by their midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous domestic match against Christian Streich’s Freiburg and they will be eager to go back to winning ways. Leipzig’s Swedish forward Emil Forsberg broke the deadlock in the first half via a penalty before a second-half goal by South Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong cancelled it out.

Here is all you need to know about today’s UEFA Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig:

PSG vs LEP Telecast

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

PSG vs LEP Live Streaming

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

PSG vs LEP Match Details

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will be played on Wednesday, October 20, at Le Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs LEP will start at 12:30 am (IST).

PSG vs LEP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Ander Herrera

PSG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Mohamed Simakan

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Christopher Nkunku

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Silva Andre

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Probable Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

RB Leipzig Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Silva Andre, Yussuf Poulsen

