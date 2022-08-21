LOSC Lille vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to the Stade Pierre Mauroy to take on Lille on Monday, August 21. The reigning champions will be hoping to bag their third consecutive win in the new Ligue 1 season.

Les Parisiens have begun their title defence with convincing victories as usual over Clermont and Montpellier. Lille have also managed to remain unbeaten in their two matches and have secured four crucial points.

With Christophe Galtier at the helm of things for the French champions, the side has looked rejuvenated as they thrashed Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions final, with superstars Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Ramos all getting their names on the score sheet. They have already netted 14 times in their three competitive fixtures. A lot of eyes will be on Messi’s resurgence as the talismanic scorer might just light up European football this season.

With the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as their new manager over the summer, Lille began the new season on a high note and will be looking to continue their winning form. But they will have to perform at their absolute best to overcome a star-studded PSG team.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille FC will take place on August 22, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille FC be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille FC will be played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille FC will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille FC Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille FC Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Gk), Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Lille FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Leonardo Jardim (Gk), Akim Zedadka, Jose Fonte, Alexsandro Victor, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Benjamin Andre, Gomes, Jonathan David, Remy Cabella, Jonathan Bamba, Mohamed Bayo

