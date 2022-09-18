PSG vs Lyon Live Football Streaming: How to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India

It’s time for the famous French derby in Ligue 1 as Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain clash at the Groupama Stadium, the home of Lyon. The hosts have lost their previous two games, whereas PSG have confidently cruised through all of the contests in which they have played in the French top league.

Lyon experienced back-to-back defeats, over the span of ten days. Lorient defeated Lyon 3-1, and then Monaco held on to a 1-0 derby win. These two thumping losses have caused a stir amongst fans, but a win over PSG would eliminate all the concerns.

PSG head to Lyon from Israel after their hard-fought win over Maccabi Haifa. Despite conceding the first goal, PSG rallied, scoring three goals to win 3-1 on Thursday. The French champions are in tremendous goal-scoring form as their immaculate front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the legendary Lionel Messi have fired on all cylinders.

The French derby will be an enthralling encounter as two of the best French clubs take on each other on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon; here is all you need to know:

When will Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Possible Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Gk), Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Lyon Predicted Starting Line-up: Anthony Lopes (Gk), Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Castello Lukeba, Tagliafico, Toko Ekambi, Corentin Tolisso, Johan Lepenant, Houssem Aouar, Alexandre Lacazette, Matues Cardoso

