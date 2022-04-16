PSG vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille: French giants Paris Saint-Germain will play to host Marseille on Monday at the Parc des Princes as Ligue 1 returns with another round of games. The touring team is sitting in second place in Ligue 1 standings. They have been in fairly decent form this season, winning 17 of their 31 games so far. They have been bested on six occasions while getting held for a stalemate eight times. In their most recent league game, they bettered Montpellier by a 2-0 margin last week. Thereafter, they defeated PAOK 1-0 in midweek to book their spot in the last four of the UEFA Conference League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men, meanwhile, have struggled this season in European competition, despite having a star-studded squad. However, they have maintained their dominance in their domestic league as they sit atop the Ligue1 table. They will head into this contest after humbling Clermont Foot 6-1.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille; here is all you need to know:

PSG vs MAR Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will be televised on Sports 18 which will be on selective DTH operators.

PSG vs MAR Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs MAR is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

PSG vs MAR Match Details

The match between PSG vs MAR will be played on Sunday, April 18, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs MAR will start at 12:15 am (IST).

PSG vs MAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Verratti

PSG vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Saliba, Caleta-Car

Midfielders: Verratti, Pereira, Kamara

Strikers: Mbappe, Neymar, Payet

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Marseille Predicted Starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet

