PSG vs Nice Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain will clash against Nice on Sunday, October 2, at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 encounter.

PSG is now second in the league rankings with 22 points after 8 games, behind arch-rivals Marseille. PSG are undefeated this season and their mighty front three of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have fired on all cylinders. PSG have netted 22 times in their last eight matches, demonstrating their dominant run.

On the contrary, Nice have only two wins under their belt from their eight Ligue 1 matches so far. Lucien Favre’s team head to the den of the champions languishing in 13th position in the table and will have to play out of their skin to edge past the dominant Paris side. They will miss their centre-back Jean Claire Todibo who was sent off against Angers in Nice’s last fixture.

PSG seem like overwhelming favourites but if things pan out in Nice’s favour, they can cause the biggest upset of the week in Ligue 1.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will take place on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

