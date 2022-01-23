PSG vs REI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims: Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Reims on Monday night in their next game as Ligue 1 returns with another set of interesting fixtures. The match between PSG and Reims is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes and it will begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Both PSG and Reims have endured contrasting runs in the French league so far and will look to win this game.

While PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table with 50 in their kitty, Reims are struggling to stay out of the relegation zone. Reims are currently placed at the 14th spot on the table with 24 points from 21 games.

PSG will come into this game after hammering Brest 2-0 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Reims lost their previous match to Metz 0-1.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims; here is all you need to know:

PSG vs REI Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

PSG vs REI Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs REI is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

PSG vs REI Match Details

The match between PSG vs REI will be played on Monday, January 24, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs REI will start at 01:15 am (IST).

PSG vs REI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

PSG vs REI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti, Bradley Locko, Dion Lopy

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Reims Possible Starting Line-up: Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Bradley Locko, Dion Lopy, Jens Cajuste; Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike, Ilan Kebbal

